Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $4.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Holding by $1.61 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75M, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 7.48 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 43,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 14,247 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 57,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 1.85 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – GM Korea Averts Bankruptcy After Breakthrough in Union Standoff; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea agrees with union on salary freeze and cut to benefits; 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 06/03/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise February 20, 2018; 18/04/2018 – GM REPORTS $16.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GM, Ford rally after tariff warning; 16/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Hanon Systems as a 2017 Supplier of the Year; 28/03/2018 – GM Regains Perch as Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Amid Tesla Slide; 29/05/2018 – BOXL, GM, BEDU, ECYT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Us Financial Bank De holds 146,147 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Argent Tru holds 48,809 shares. Moreover, Cwm Llc has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2,600 shares. Scotia Inc reported 176,662 shares. First Dallas Secs owns 0.75% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 28,047 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.21% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.16M shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp reported 226,989 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 15,969 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Com holds 190,176 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 91,595 are held by Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc.

