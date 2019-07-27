Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Stake by $3.13 Million; Capital International Investors Lifted Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 390,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,345 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 592,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 19.12 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – SECOND GROUP, RTM BRASIL, PRESENTED BID FOR SUPERVIA; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 24.45M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 billion, up from 22.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AGO) by 55,200 shares to 249,600 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 13,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (Call) (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.63B for 13.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.64M shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $157.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 3.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 73,141 shares. 16,778 are owned by Carroll Financial Associates. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.92% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cannell Peter B & has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kanawha Ltd Com holds 1.9% or 169,189 shares. Blue Financial owns 17,966 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Transamerica Advsr has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.4% or 13,208 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Ins reported 255,400 shares. Scholtz And Co Limited Liability Company holds 3.55% or 66,689 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 28,842 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 19.15 million shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Co holds 1.16 million shares or 4.84% of its portfolio.