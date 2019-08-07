Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holder Profund Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $609,408 as Share Value Rose; As Citizens Finl Grp Com (CFG) Stock Price Rose, Reinhart Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $391,840

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 76,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 573,176 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 497,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 24.99 million shares traded or 35.38% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (CFG) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 12,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 822,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73 million, down from 834,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 5.96M shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 6,030 shares to 24,789 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,921 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc Com by 296,707 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $26.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp Com by 154,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Wafra has invested 0.25% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 662,116 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.33 million shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.04% or 27,599 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Invest has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Business Financial Service, Wisconsin-based fund reported 14,396 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Fort Washington Oh has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 45,266 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0.33% or 4.32M shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 4.23M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 10,000 shares. 15,152 were accumulated by Menta Lc.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $455.57 million for 8.58 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.