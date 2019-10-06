Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holder Indus Capital Partners Lifted Stake; Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) by $2.53 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 49.11 million shares traded or 179.39% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 255.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 230,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 320,309 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 90,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 112,596 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC VIVO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $209 MLN TO $214 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Meridian Hlth Sys, NJ 2011, 2013A Bd Rtgs To AA-; 23/04/2018 – WARREN EQUITY REPORTS PURCHASE OF MERIDIAN WASTE; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy New Zealand Generation Rose 10.6%, With Average Price Received Up 25.3%; 30/05/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC -; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Leading EPC Solutions Provider for Front End Engineering and Design Ser; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 2,860 shares to 5,945 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,147 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold VIVO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 36.48 million shares or 5.54% less from 38.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 17,258 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 15,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 41,480 were accumulated by Wedge L LP Nc. The California-based Menta Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company invested in 0% or 273,681 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 125,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,374 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested 0.03% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 79,000 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 6.46 million shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp holds 22,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 312,886 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,386 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Rice John McCune Jr., worth $22,516 on Wednesday, May 22. PHILLIPS DAVID had bought 5,000 shares worth $57,015.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 992,085 shares to 4.52M shares, valued at $33.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,096 shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

