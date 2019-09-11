Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.98 N/A -0.57 0.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.53 N/A -5.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Itamar Medical Ltd. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Itamar Medical Ltd. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Itamar Medical Ltd. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. had bearish trend while Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.