Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

We will be comparing the differences between Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.47 N/A -0.57 0.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.09 N/A 0.49 108.42

Demonstrates Itamar Medical Ltd. and Orthofix Medical Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Itamar Medical Ltd. and Orthofix Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Itamar Medical Ltd. and Orthofix Medical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.4%. Competitively, 3.2% are Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. had bearish trend while Orthofix Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Itamar Medical Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.