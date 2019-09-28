Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 9 0.00 7.16M -0.57 0.00 Zynex Inc. 9 0.00 15.80M 0.30 28.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Itamar Medical Ltd. and Zynex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Itamar Medical Ltd. and Zynex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 77,573,131.09% 0% 0% Zynex Inc. 169,346,195.07% 105.2% 63.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Itamar Medical Ltd. and Zynex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynex Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zynex Inc. is $11.38, which is potential 19.66% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. shares and 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares. Competitively, 54.89% are Zynex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. has -17.58% weaker performance while Zynex Inc. has 182.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Itamar Medical Ltd.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.