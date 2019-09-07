Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.47 N/A -0.57 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 29 2.89 N/A -1.60 0.00

Demonstrates Itamar Medical Ltd. and Wright Medical Group N.V. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Itamar Medical Ltd. and Wright Medical Group N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s potential upside is 50.94% and its average target price is $30.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. had bearish trend while Wright Medical Group N.V. had bullish trend.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.