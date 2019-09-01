Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Itamar Medical Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Itamar Medical Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Itamar Medical Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|36.67%
|53.39%
|12.57%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Itamar Medical Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|39.41M
|107.48M
|182.14
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Itamar Medical Ltd. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.77
|3.25
|2.78
The peers have a potential upside of 87.50%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Itamar Medical Ltd. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0%
|-3.04%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-17.58%
|Industry Average
|5.89%
|10.54%
|24.17%
|32.65%
|38.03%
|46.73%
For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. has -17.58% weaker performance while Itamar Medical Ltd.’s competitors have 46.73% stronger performance.
Dividends
Itamar Medical Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Itamar Medical Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
