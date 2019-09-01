Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Itamar Medical Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Itamar Medical Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Itamar Medical Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Itamar Medical Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Itamar Medical Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

The peers have a potential upside of 87.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Itamar Medical Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. has -17.58% weaker performance while Itamar Medical Ltd.’s competitors have 46.73% stronger performance.

Dividends

Itamar Medical Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.