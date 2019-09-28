Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Itamar Medical Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Itamar Medical Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Itamar Medical Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 77,573,131.09% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Itamar Medical Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 7.16M 9 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Itamar Medical Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 184.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Itamar Medical Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. has -17.58% weaker performance while Itamar Medical Ltd.’s peers have 46.73% stronger performance.

Dividends

Itamar Medical Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Itamar Medical Ltd.