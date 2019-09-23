Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|10
|3.76
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
|59
|25.00
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Itamar Medical Ltd. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Itamar Medical Ltd. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.1%
|-14.4%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Itamar Medical Ltd. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.2% respectively. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0%
|-3.04%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-17.58%
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
|-1.46%
|8.59%
|35.04%
|31.19%
|58.27%
|60.07%
For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. has -17.58% weaker performance while Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 60.07% stronger performance.
Summary
Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Itamar Medical Ltd.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.
