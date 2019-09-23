Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.76 N/A -0.57 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 59 25.00 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Itamar Medical Ltd. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Itamar Medical Ltd. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Itamar Medical Ltd. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.2% respectively. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. has -17.58% weaker performance while Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 60.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Itamar Medical Ltd.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.