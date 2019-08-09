Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Comparison side by side

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 11 4.22 N/A -0.57 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 287 10.42 N/A 5.61 49.65

In table 1 we can see Itamar Medical Ltd. and Abiomed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Itamar Medical Ltd. and Abiomed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Abiomed Inc.’s potential upside is 12.35% and its average price target is $215.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Itamar Medical Ltd. and Abiomed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.8%. Comparatively, 1.6% are Abiomed Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. was more bearish than Abiomed Inc.

Summary

Abiomed Inc. beats Itamar Medical Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.