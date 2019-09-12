ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Reaches $8.70 After 6.00% Up Move; Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Shorts Decreased By 9.86%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) had a decrease of 9.86% in short interest. HOOK’s SI was 38,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.86% from 42,600 shares previously. With 90,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s short sellers to cover HOOK’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 444 shares traded. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 2.07M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 10/05/2018 – SECOND GROUP, RTM BRASIL, PRESENTED BID FOR SUPERVIA; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13FThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $79.49B company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $9.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ITUB worth $4.77B more.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company has market cap of $196.68 million. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers.

Among 3 analysts covering HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HOOK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock has $2300 highest and $1700 lowest target. $20’s average target is 158.40% above currents $7.74 stock price. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HOOKIPA Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As trade war deepens, a state-owned insurer in China helps soften the blow – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dozens of CEOs call on U.S. Senate to tackle gun violence – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oil Climbs after Sharp Drop in U.S. Crude Stockpiles – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gay “chemsex” is fuelling urban HIV epidemics, AIDS experts warn – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Itau Unibanco Holding goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 11.45 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $79.49 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards.