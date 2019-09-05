ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Reaches $8.49 After 9.00% Up Move; Kingstone Companies (KINS) Shorts Increased By 4.99%

The stock of ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 9.57 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITYThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $76.74B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $9.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ITUB worth $6.91 billion more.

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) had an increase of 4.99% in short interest. KINS’s SI was 324,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.99% from 308,700 shares previously. With 102,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)’s short sellers to cover KINS’s short positions. The SI to Kingstone Companies Inc’s float is 3.56%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 5,874 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $76.74 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It has a 13.27 P/E ratio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards.

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $87.71 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.