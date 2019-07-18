ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) EPS Estimated At $0.18; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake By $918,600

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 12,248 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 1.27 million shares with $95.58M value, down from 1.28M last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $114.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 574,712 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 19/03/2018 – DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC DPS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 21/05/2018 – Internap Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SABADELL SABE.MC : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND AUM UP 0.2%; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 08/05/2018 – RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6200P; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS ACQUISITION OPTIONS IN CANADA ARE LIMITED

Analysts expect ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report $0.18 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. ITUB’s profit would be $1.63B giving it 13.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 9.76 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Enbridge Does – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Get More Income From The Royal Bank Of Canada – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “3 Stocks With High Forward Dividend Yields – GuruFocus.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why the Markets Could Sink Lower â€” and That’s Okay – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44B for 11.75 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Results For The 2nd Quarter Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Warren Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Popped 17.4% in June – Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itau Unibanco Holding goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ItaÃº Unibanco – Conference Call Invitation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.