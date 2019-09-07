IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)’s Financial Results Comparing With P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT)

As Paper & Paper Products companies, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) and P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -0.42 0.00 P. H. Glatfelter Company 15 0.69 N/A 0.03 604.44

In table 1 we can see IT Tech Packaging Inc. and P. H. Glatfelter Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -4.5% P. H. Glatfelter Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Competitively, P. H. Glatfelter Company’s 74.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IT Tech Packaging Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival P. H. Glatfelter Company is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. P. H. Glatfelter Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IT Tech Packaging Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.7% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares and 0% of P. H. Glatfelter Company shares. 5.16% are IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, P. H. Glatfelter Company has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IT Tech Packaging Inc. 3.48% 2.09% -41.43% 11.66% -28.54% 12.98% P. H. Glatfelter Company -4.73% -3.2% 5.91% 27.7% -19.45% 67.21%

For the past year IT Tech Packaging Inc. was less bullish than P. H. Glatfelter Company.

Summary

P. H. Glatfelter Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors IT Tech Packaging Inc.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Orient Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in July 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The companyÂ’s Specialty Papers business unit offers carbonless and non-carbonless forms papers for credit card receipts, multi-part forms, security papers, and other end-user applications; engineered products for high speed ink jet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, and other niche specialty applications; envelope and converting papers for transactional and direct mail envelopes; and book publishing papers for the production of hardbound books and other book publishing needs. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through wholesale paper merchants, brokers, and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.