IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Both IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) and Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) compete on a level playing field in the Paper & Paper Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -0.42 0.00 Mercer International Inc. 14 0.46 N/A 2.35 5.55

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IT Tech Packaging Inc. and Mercer International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -4.5% Mercer International Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta means IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Mercer International Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

IT Tech Packaging Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Mercer International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Mercer International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IT Tech Packaging Inc.

Analyst Ratings

IT Tech Packaging Inc. and Mercer International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mercer International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Mercer International Inc. is $14, which is potential 21.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IT Tech Packaging Inc. and Mercer International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.7% and 57.5% respectively. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.16%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Mercer International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IT Tech Packaging Inc. 3.48% 2.09% -41.43% 11.66% -28.54% 12.98% Mercer International Inc. -1.66% -17.32% -7.26% -8.82% -25.33% 24.81%

For the past year IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mercer International Inc.

Summary

Mercer International Inc. beats IT Tech Packaging Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Orient Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in July 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp worldwide. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. The company sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.