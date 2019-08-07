IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Paper & Paper Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IT Tech Packaging Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 76.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.16% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.05% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has IT Tech Packaging Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc. 0.00% -5.40% -4.50% Industry Average 0.54% 17.32% 7.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares IT Tech Packaging Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 19.44M 3.58B 95.94

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

As a group, Paper & Paper Products companies have a potential upside of 2.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IT Tech Packaging Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IT Tech Packaging Inc. 3.48% 2.09% -41.43% 11.66% -28.54% 12.98% Industry Average 2.50% 3.41% 3.12% 15.84% 0.00% 29.14%

For the past year IT Tech Packaging Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

IT Tech Packaging Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.23 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IT Tech Packaging Inc.

Volatility & Risk

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. In other hand, IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.53 which is 52.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s rivals beat IT Tech Packaging Inc.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Orient Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in July 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.