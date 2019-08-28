IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) is a company in the Paper & Paper Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.73% of all Paper & Paper Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.16% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.05% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has IT Tech Packaging Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc. 0.00% -5.40% -4.50% Industry Average 0.54% 17.32% 7.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares IT Tech Packaging Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 19.44M 3.58B 95.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.33

As a group, Paper & Paper Products companies have a potential upside of 8.46%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IT Tech Packaging Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IT Tech Packaging Inc. 3.48% 2.09% -41.43% 11.66% -28.54% 12.98% Industry Average 2.50% 3.41% 3.12% 15.84% 0.00% 29.14%

For the past year IT Tech Packaging Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IT Tech Packaging Inc. are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s rivals have 2.23 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IT Tech Packaging Inc.

Risk & Volatility

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s rivals are 52.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors IT Tech Packaging Inc.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Orient Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in July 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.