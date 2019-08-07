Iszo Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Caredx (CDNA) Holding by $29.95 Million; As Synaptics (SYNA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $390,000

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 294,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 304,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 692,005 shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.98% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 1.69 million shares traded or 80.25% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Cadence Mgmt Limited Co owns 69,403 shares. American Century stated it has 87,512 shares. Gotham Asset reported 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,779 shares. 3,325 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 134,681 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 219,711 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company reported 6,850 shares stake. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 10,105 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 67,633 shares. Plante Moran Limited Com holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 49,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “CDNA INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds CareDx (CDNA) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Supports Momentum in Medicare Immunosuppressive Medication Legislation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump’s Kidney Disease Executive Order May Boost This Health Stock, Tank Others – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 61,364 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company owns 35,562 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 77,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 3,500 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Company accumulated 294,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 200 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 573 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,200 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 65,418 are owned by Product Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9,010 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 16,297 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 139,011 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $83.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 686,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Eventbrite Inc.