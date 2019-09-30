Iszo Capital Management LP Stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Lifted by $569,349 as Share Value Rose; Capital Research Global Investors Upped Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 253,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.14M, up from 878,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $161.36. About 816,999 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22 million, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 686 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 299,612 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $219.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 2.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.07 million shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Plc Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI).