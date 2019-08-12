Iszo Capital Management LP Position in Caredx (CDNA) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Upped Stake by $563,580 as Share Price Rose

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 1.21 million shares traded or 34.29% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 44,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 38,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 8.30M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Mngmt Inc holds 1.54% or 99,598 shares. Violich Mngmt stated it has 3,331 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt accumulated 104,160 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5.28M shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa invested 1.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dumont Blake Investment Limited Liability holds 1.01% or 23,466 shares. 40,923 are owned by Diversified Trust Company. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mufg Americas Corp holds 1.84% or 631,487 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 1.72% or 32,342 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 56.17M shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5,587 shares. New York-based Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 44,317 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 15,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,835 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Millrace Asset Gp stated it has 1% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Axiom Interest Investors Lc De invested in 103,525 shares or 0.1% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 219,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gagnon Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 365,355 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 16,093 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 59,900 shares. 8,205 were reported by Caprock Inc. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 49,000 shares. 120,290 are held by Osterweis Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Cortina Asset Ltd Company owns 219,052 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny stated it has 360,492 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 90,500 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 6,850 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd owns 119,565 shares.

