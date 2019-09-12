Iszo Capital Management LP Lifted Its Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Holding; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.25 million market cap company. It closed at $8.82 lastly. It is up 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 338.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 3.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.21 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 5.94M shares traded or 43.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 8.00M shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 2.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

