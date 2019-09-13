Iszo Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP); Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Lifted Mednax (MD) Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 35,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 99,598 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 64,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 631,076 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 17,660 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 191,800 shares to 125,309 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,011 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

