Iszo Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) by $569,349 as Stock Price Rose; Penbrook Management Position In Targa Res Com (TRGP) Was Has Increased

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22 million, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 10,508 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.19 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory accumulated 2.41 million shares. Bard Assocs holds 29,003 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Roanoke Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 7,052 shares. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 9,002 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd stated it has 25,304 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 100,869 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 365 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability holds 385,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank reported 203 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 0% or 323 shares.

