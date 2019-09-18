Iszo Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Stake; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding Maintained by Cardinal Capital Management Llc

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 34,358 shares traded or 52.43% up from the average. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 11,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 4.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.68M, up from 4.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 664,421 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI

More notable recent Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nam Tai Property Is My Top Buy Of 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Transfer LP (ET) CEO Kelcy Warren on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nam Tai Property Inc. Reports Q1 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,913 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amer Intl Group owns 0.04% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 283,603 shares. 773,954 are owned by Invesco. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.13M shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Lc Ct has 4.77M shares for 5.34% of their portfolio. California-based Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 535,558 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp invested in 9,714 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.45% or 874,175 shares. Comerica Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Principal Financial Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 1.21M shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 10,505 shares.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide to Highlight Real-Time Payments, Open Banking and Cloud Capabilities at SIBOS 2019 – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide Helps Rabobank Achieve Instant Payments Milestone – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Real-Time Payments is a Key Driver of Innovation for Majority of Banks Globally, Study by Ovum and ACI Worldwide Reveals – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banks and Fintechs Are Global Leaders in Payments Innovation, Study by ACI Worldwide and Ovum Reveals – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.