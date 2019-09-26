Iszo Capital Management LP Boosted Its Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Holding by $569,349; Share Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Cut Its Position as Shares Declined

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22 million, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 5,131 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.49. About 732,575 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, AI and Co; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Lenders feel benefit of M&A surge; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade

More notable recent Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nam Tai Property Is My Top Buy Of 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nam Tai Property Inc. Reports Q2 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nam Tai Property Inc. Reports Q1 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Brand Launching Event – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 155,005 shares. Smithbridge Asset Incorporated De holds 0.76% or 17,224 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 25,248 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 4.59M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability Com has invested 1.46% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.89M shares stake. Moreover, Covington Capital has 0.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Payden And Rygel holds 2.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 417,900 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.94% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 34,743 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 100 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 2,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.15% stake. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 80,712 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 428,901 shares. Barometer Capital stated it has 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15M and $242.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.