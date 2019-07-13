iStar Inc. (STAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Both iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 10 1.53 N/A -1.72 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 19 5.02 N/A 0.94 19.55

Demonstrates iStar Inc. and Urban Edge Properties earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.98 beta indicates that iStar Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Urban Edge Properties is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for iStar Inc. and Urban Edge Properties are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Urban Edge Properties is $20, which is potential 16.21% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both iStar Inc. and Urban Edge Properties are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 88.1% respectively. 4.8% are iStar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 0.11% 2.11% -10.09% -17.8% -19.32% -4.8% Urban Edge Properties 2.62% -2.85% -10.42% -11.88% -11.15% 10.71%

For the past year iStar Inc. has -4.8% weaker performance while Urban Edge Properties has 10.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats iStar Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.