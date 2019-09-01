iStar Inc. (STAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

Both iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 11 1.71 N/A -1.72 0.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 3.12 N/A 20.12 1.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of iStar Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

iStar Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for iStar Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is iStar Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 32.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iStar Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 2.7% respectively. About 4.5% of iStar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.4% are Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56%

For the past year iStar Inc. had bullish trend while Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats iStar Inc.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.