iStar Inc. (STAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 10 1.87 N/A -1.72 0.00 MFA Financial Inc. 7 7.77 N/A 0.67 10.65

Table 1 demonstrates iStar Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

iStar Inc.’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MFA Financial Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

iStar Inc. and MFA Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

iStar Inc. has a consensus price target of $17, and a 27.06% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of iStar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of MFA Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of iStar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of MFA Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95% MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49%

For the past year iStar Inc. has stronger performance than MFA Financial Inc.

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors iStar Inc.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.