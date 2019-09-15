iStar Inc. (STAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

This is a contrast between iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 11 1.73 N/A -1.72 0.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 62 4.45 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for iStar Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of iStar Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

iStar Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for iStar Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 2 3.00

iStar Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 31.78%. Competitively the consensus price target of Investors Real Estate Trust is $71.75, which is potential 0.62% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, iStar Inc. is looking more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

iStar Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 63.8%. 4.5% are iStar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95% Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92%

For the past year iStar Inc. was more bullish than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors iStar Inc.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.