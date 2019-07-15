iStar Inc. (STAR) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 10 1.53 N/A -1.72 0.00 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 189 12.39 N/A 3.04 66.05

Table 1 demonstrates iStar Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iStar Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

iStar Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.6% of iStar Inc. shares and 96.1% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of iStar Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, American Tower Corporation (REIT) has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 0.11% 2.11% -10.09% -17.8% -19.32% -4.8% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 4.61% 2.23% 15.41% 25.18% 44.96% 26.73%

For the past year iStar Inc. had bearish trend while American Tower Corporation (REIT) had bullish trend.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats iStar Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.