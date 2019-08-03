Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

We are contrasting Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.53 N/A 0.23 45.76 Taoping Inc. 1 1.29 N/A 0.04 15.91

In table 1 we can see Issuer Direct Corporation and Taoping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Taoping Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Issuer Direct Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6% Taoping Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Issuer Direct Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Competitively, Taoping Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Issuer Direct Corporation are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Taoping Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Issuer Direct Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Taoping Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.1% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares and 0.5% of Taoping Inc. shares. Issuer Direct Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.27%. Competitively, Taoping Inc. has 42.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67% Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65%

For the past year Issuer Direct Corporation has stronger performance than Taoping Inc.

Summary

Issuer Direct Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Taoping Inc.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.