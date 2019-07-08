Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) Contrasting side by side

Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.77 N/A 0.23 52.27 FRONTEO Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.31 27.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Issuer Direct Corporation and FRONTEO Inc. FRONTEO Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Issuer Direct Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Issuer Direct Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than FRONTEO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6% FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Issuer Direct Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. FRONTEO Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Issuer Direct Corporation are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, FRONTEO Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Issuer Direct Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FRONTEO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares and 0% of FRONTEO Inc. shares. 29.27% are Issuer Direct Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Issuer Direct Corporation 2.26% -6.48% -1.89% -10.07% -25.19% 5.46% FRONTEO Inc. -17.78% -27.23% -51.44% -23.34% -47.29% -27.23%

For the past year Issuer Direct Corporation has 5.46% stronger performance while FRONTEO Inc. has -27.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Issuer Direct Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors FRONTEO Inc.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.