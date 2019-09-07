Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) Comparing side by side

Since Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct Corporation 11 2.44 N/A 0.23 45.76 DXC Technology Company 56 0.43 N/A 4.19 13.31

Demonstrates Issuer Direct Corporation and DXC Technology Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. DXC Technology Company has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Issuer Direct Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 11.1% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Issuer Direct Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DXC Technology Company on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Issuer Direct Corporation are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, DXC Technology Company has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Issuer Direct Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Issuer Direct Corporation and DXC Technology Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 DXC Technology Company 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively DXC Technology Company has an average target price of $56.8, with potential upside of 66.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.1% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares and 89.1% of DXC Technology Company shares. About 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, DXC Technology Company has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67% DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89%

For the past year Issuer Direct Corporation had bearish trend while DXC Technology Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors DXC Technology Company beats Issuer Direct Corporation.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.