Isramco Inc. (ISRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 118 4.00 N/A 6.23 19.30 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.35 N/A 0.55 9.57

Table 1 demonstrates Isramco Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Permian Basin Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Isramco Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Isramco Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Isramco Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715%

Risk and Volatility

Isramco Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares and 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares. About 58.6% of Isramco Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51%

For the past year Isramco Inc. had bullish trend while Permian Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Isramco Inc. beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.