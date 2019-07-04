Isramco Inc. (ISRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

Both Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 116 3.89 N/A 6.60 16.94 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.68 N/A 1.91 4.64

In table 1 we can see Isramco Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Isramco Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Isramco Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% -351.9% 16% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Isramco Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Isramco Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.6% of Isramco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.61% -5.3% -8.24% -6.99% -7.99% -5.7% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71%

For the past year Isramco Inc. had bearish trend while Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Isramco Inc. beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.