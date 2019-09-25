Isramco Inc. (ISRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 119 4.00 N/A 6.23 19.30 Cimarex Energy Co. 57 2.03 N/A 6.62 7.66

Demonstrates Isramco Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Cimarex Energy Co. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Isramco Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Isramco Inc. is presently more expensive than Cimarex Energy Co., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.35 shows that Isramco Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cimarex Energy Co.’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Isramco Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Cimarex Energy Co.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Isramco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cimarex Energy Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Isramco Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 2 5 2.71

Cimarex Energy Co. on the other hand boasts of a $64.71 consensus price target and a 38.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares and 97.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares. About 58.6% of Isramco Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Cimarex Energy Co.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year Isramco Inc. had bullish trend while Cimarex Energy Co. had bearish trend.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats Cimarex Energy Co. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.