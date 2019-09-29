Isramco Inc. (ISRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 121 0.00 N/A 6.23 19.30 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.00 3.25M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Isramco Inc. and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Isramco Inc. and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% Barnwell Industries Inc. 442,176,870.75% -62.1% -28.9%

Risk and Volatility

Isramco Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Isramco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Isramco Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.6% of Isramco Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Isramco Inc. has 1.44% stronger performance while Barnwell Industries Inc. has -24.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats Barnwell Industries Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.