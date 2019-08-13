Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Comparison side by side

Both Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 117 4.00 N/A 6.23 19.30 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.09 N/A 1.47 1.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. VAALCO Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Isramco Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Isramco Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than VAALCO Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Isramco Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Isramco Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Isramco Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. VAALCO Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Isramco Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Isramco Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 45.9% respectively. Isramco Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 58.6%. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Isramco Inc. was less bullish than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.