Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) Comparing side by side

Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 117 3.91 N/A 6.60 16.94 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.36 N/A 0.21 4.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Isramco Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Isramco Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% -351.9% 16% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 23.4% 23.4%

Volatility and Risk

Isramco Inc. has a 0.43 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.38 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Isramco Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 0.8%. Isramco Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 58.6%. Competitively, 9.67% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.61% -5.3% -8.24% -6.99% -7.99% -5.7% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.44% -8.76% -8.76% -17.72% -13.88% 8.41%

For the past year Isramco Inc. had bearish trend while SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had bullish trend.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.