Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Comparison side by side

Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 117 3.89 N/A 6.60 16.94 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 5 7.51 N/A 0.39 10.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Isramco Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Isramco Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Isramco Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Isramco Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% -351.9% 16% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Isramco Inc. has a 0.43 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.06 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Isramco Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 19.8%. Insiders held roughly 58.6% of Isramco Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.61% -5.3% -8.24% -6.99% -7.99% -5.7% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -2.79% -22.74% -2.56% -23.3% -40.54% -12.92%

For the past year Isramco Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Isramco Inc. beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.