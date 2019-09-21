Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 118 4.04 N/A 6.23 19.30 Murphy Oil Corporation 25 1.25 N/A 1.27 18.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Isramco Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation. Murphy Oil Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Isramco Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Isramco Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Isramco Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Isramco Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Murphy Oil Corporation’s 1.92 beta is the reason why it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Isramco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Isramco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Isramco Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50

On the other hand, Murphy Oil Corporation’s potential upside is 16.25% and its consensus target price is $26.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares and 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares. Insiders owned 58.6% of Isramco Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Isramco Inc. has weaker performance than Murphy Oil Corporation

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats Murphy Oil Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.