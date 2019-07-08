Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Isramco Inc. has 5.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Isramco Inc. has 58.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Isramco Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% -351.90% 16.00% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Isramco Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. N/A 116 16.94 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Isramco Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Isramco Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 78.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Isramco Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.61% -5.3% -8.24% -6.99% -7.99% -5.7% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Isramco Inc. has -5.70% weaker performance while Isramco Inc.’s rivals have 26.19% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Isramco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Isramco Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. Isramco Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Isramco Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.43 shows that Isramco Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Isramco Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Isramco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Isramco Inc.’s competitors beat Isramco Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.