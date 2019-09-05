Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Isramco Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Isramco Inc. has 58.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Isramco Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 15.10% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. N/A 118 19.30 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Isramco Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Isramco Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Isramco Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

The peers have a potential upside of 87.54%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Isramco Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Isramco Inc. has weaker performance than Isramco Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Isramco Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Isramco Inc.’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Isramco Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Isramco Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Isramco Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Isramco Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Isramco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Isramco Inc.’s competitors beat Isramco Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.