Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) Trades at $5.41 After Triangle; Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $26 target. See Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) formed triangle with $5.68 target or 5.00% above today’s $5.41 share price. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) has $7.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 95,325 shares traded. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has risen 14.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ICL News: 21/05/2018 – ICL – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ISRAELI MINISTRY: ICL’S ROTEM AMFERT DAMAGED ASHALIM STREAM; 21/05/2018 – ICL ANNOUNCES PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR EXISTING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – ICL SEES RECORDING CAPITAL GAIN ABOUT $840M IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Israel Chemicals’ Upcoming Notes ‘BBB-(EXP)’; 08/03/2018 – ICL Launched its New Strategy: Focus on its Mineral Chain Alongside Accelerated Growth of Advanced Crop Solutions for the Agric; 10/05/2018 – ICL 1Q Net $928M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Israel Chemicals At ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Israel Chemicals (“ICL”) Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer for Existing Notes; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Israel Chemicals at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intra-Cellular – Potential Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Intra-Cellular Therapies Is Tanking Today – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intra-Cellular Therapies: Poised To Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager L P stated it has 0.04% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). D E Shaw Co owns 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 312,258 shares. 34,988 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. C Grp Holdg A S reported 146,671 shares. Shanda Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% or 7,426 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 612,614 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 552,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 0.09% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,318 shares. Pnc Service Grp has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Weiss Multi owns 30,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 31,004 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 507,599 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting