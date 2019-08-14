Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) Reaches $4.91 52 Week Low; Shorts at EXOR NV ORDINARY SHARES (EXXRF) Lowered By 92.53%

The stock of Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.71 target or 4.00% below today’s $4.91 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.29B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $4.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $251.68 million less. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 239,080 shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has risen 14.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ICL News: 21/05/2018 – Israel Chemicals (“ICL”) Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer for Existing Notes; 23/05/2018 – Israel Chemicals (“ICL”) Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Existing Notes; 28/03/2018 – SK CAPITAL CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE FIRE SAFETY AND OIL ADDITIVES BUSINESSES FROM ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD. AND CHANGES NAME TO PERIMETER SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – ICL GETS APPLICATION FOR DISCOVERY PERTAINING TO DIKE COLLAPSE; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Israel Chemicals’ Upcoming Notes ‘BBB-(EXP)’; 04/04/2018 – Israel Chemicals Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS PRICES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR EXISTING NOTES; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ICL’S BBB-Rating with a Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD ICL.TA – QTRLY SHR $0.08; 02/05/2018 – ICL: PARKS AUTHORITY SUIT SEEKS MONETARY RELIEF OF 397M SHEKELS

EXOR NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) had a decrease of 92.53% in short interest. EXXRF’s SI was 2,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 92.53% from 38,800 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 5 days are for EXOR NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s short sellers to cover EXXRF’s short positions. It closed at $65.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The firm extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investment company. The company has market cap of $15.60 billion. It operates through Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, CNH Industrial, Ferrari, PartnerRe, Juventus Football Club, and the Holdings System divisions. It has a 11.04 P/E ratio. The firm invests in companies that design, engineer, develop, manufacture, distribute, and sell passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, components, production systems, and related parts and services, as well as that provide Ferrari cars.

