Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) Reaches $4.53 After 5.00% Up Move; Shorts at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. – Ordinary Shares (PLYA) Raised By 74.34%

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PLYA) had an increase of 74.34% in short interest. PLYA’s SI was 773,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 74.34% from 443,900 shares previously. With 405,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s short sellers to cover PLYA’s short positions. The SI to Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.92%. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 79,538 shares traded. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has declined 29.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLYA News: 08/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Mexico City (Mexico), Security Threat in Playa del Carmen; 07/05/2018 – PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $176.8 MLN VS $174.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert for Playa del Carmen (Mexico); 07/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – EnerVest Announces Sale of Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk Assets for $2.66 Billion to TPG Pace Energy Holdings; 07/05/2018 – PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV – QTRLY OCCUPANCY 87.6 PCT VS 87.4 PCT LAST YR; 07/05/2018 – PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV – QTRLY ADJ SHR- DILUTED $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Playa Hotels Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.20; 07/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts 32c

The stock of Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 103,712 shares traded. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has risen 14.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ICL News: 21/05/2018 – ICL ANNOUNCES PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR EXISTING NOTES; 02/05/2018 – ICL: PARKS AUTHORITY SUIT SEEKS MONETARY RELIEF OF 397M SHEKELS; 10/05/2018 – ICL 1Q Rev $1.4B; 21/05/2018 – ICL – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 22, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Israel Chemicals (“ICL”) Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Existing Notes; 17/05/2018 – ICL: PETITION FILED AGAINST PERMITS FOR ROTEM’S PONDS 4 AND 5; 28/03/2018 – ICL SEES RECORDING CAPITAL GAIN ABOUT $840M IN 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ICL’S BBB-Rating with a Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – ICL to post $840 mln gain from sale of units to SK Capital; 08/03/2018 – ICL LOOKING INTO `BROAD SPECTRUM’ OF INVESTMENTS IN ISRAELThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $5.79B company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $4.76 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ICL worth $289.70M more.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $993.11 million. The firm owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. It has a 24.1 P/E ratio. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

More notable recent Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PLAY) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.