Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) Is At $5.19 Formed Wedge; Career Education (CECO) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Career Education Corp (CECO) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 80 funds increased and started new positions, while 61 trimmed and sold equity positions in Career Education Corp. The funds in our database reported: 56.00 million shares, up from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Career Education Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 50 Increased: 54 New Position: 26.

Sg Capital Management Llc holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation for 1.45 million shares. Lonestar Capital Management Llc owns 778,916 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. has 1.2% invested in the company for 58,114 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.81% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,261 shares.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.33 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Colorado Technical University , American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. It has a 22.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College.