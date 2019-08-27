Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.32% of Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.52% of all Agricultural Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.26% of Israel Chemicals Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.42% of all Agricultural Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Israel Chemicals Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 71.49% 16.84% 3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Israel Chemicals Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Israel Chemicals Ltd. N/A 5 15.50 Industry Average 250.30M 350.12M 17.95

Israel Chemicals Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Israel Chemicals Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Israel Chemicals Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.71 2.58

Israel Chemicals Ltd. presently has an average price target of $7, suggesting a potential upside of 54.87%. The rivals have a potential upside of -5.15%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Israel Chemicals Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Israel Chemicals Ltd. 5.02% 3.42% 5.43% -7.8% 14.05% -3.89% Industry Average 5.16% 8.28% 12.05% 38.43% 22.36% 54.28%

For the past year Israel Chemicals Ltd. has -3.89% weaker performance while Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s rivals have 54.28% stronger performance.

Dividends

Israel Chemicals Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers. It also manufactures compound fertilizers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium; liquid fertilizers and soluble fertilizers in Spain; slow release and controlled release fertilizers in the Netherlands and the United States; and phosphate-based food additives for livestock in Turkey and Israel. In addition, the company produces bromine out of a solution that is created as a by-product of the potash production process in Sodom, as well as bromine-based products; chlorine-based products in Israel and the United States; and flame retardants and phosphorus based products, as well as extracts salt, magnesia, and chlorine from Dead Sea brine. Further, it purchases clean phosphoric acid and manufactures thermal phosphoric acids, which are used to manufacture downstream products and phosphate salts that are used as a raw material for manufacturing, food additives, hygiene products and flame retardants, and fire extinguishment products. It also manufactures phosphorous derivatives based on phosphorous; specialty products based on aluminum acids; and other raw materials. The company sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.